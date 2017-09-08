Sports on TV this weekend: 9/8 – 9/10

This week's slate includes Ohio State in primetime and Steelers vs. Browns

Weekend Sports on TV.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here are some of the sporting events you can catch on TV this weekend.

Friday 9/8

High School Football:

11 PM – Struthers at Niles, WYFX

Saturday 9/9

Baseball:

1PM – Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Indians, WYFX

College Football:

12 PM – Cincinnati at Michigan, WYTV
3:30 PM – Pitt at Penn State, WYTV
3:30 PM – TCU at Arkansas, WKBN
4:30 PM – Nebraska at Oregon, WYFX
7:30 PM Oklahoma at Ohio State, WYTV
8:30 PM – Stanford at USC, WYFX

Sunday 9/10

NFL:

1 PM – Pittsburgh at Cleveland, WKBN
1 PM – Philadelphia at Washington, WYFX
4:25 PM – Seattle at Green Bay, WYFX

