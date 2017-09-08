Steven J. “Paco” Monolakis Obituary

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Steven J. “Paco” Monolakis, age 40, of Mecca township, Ohio, died Friday, September 8, 2017. He was born August 11, 1977, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John G. Monolakis and Deborah J. (Governor) Monolakis.

A lifetime area resident, Steven was a 1995 graduate of Maplewood High School.

He was employed as a blacktop specialist for Trumbull Paving in Fowler, Miller Yount in Bazetta and most recently Blacktop Specialty in Youngstown.

Steven enjoyed time with his children sharing his love of the outdoors with them. They would hunt, fish and go four wheeling.

He is survived by his four children, Matthew Cramer, Steven Monolakis, Jonathan Monolakis and Addison Monolakis; wife, Kristina Monolakis of Vernon township; father, John Monolakis of Greene township; mother, Debbie Monolakis of Mecca township; maternal grandmother, Nancy Governor of Mecca township; sister, Amanda Monolakis of Mecca township; nephew, Jordan Monolakis; two nieces, Alaina Monolakis and Stephanie Crawford and two uncles, Buzz Governor of Mecca township and Nick Monolakis of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jim Governor and paternal grandparents, George and Helen Monolakis.

Steven will be cremated and private services held for the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, OH, handled arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.