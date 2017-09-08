Storm Team 27: Better weather this weekend

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A small risk for an isolated shower into tonight.  Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 40’s by Saturday morning.  Look for some sun and passing clouds Saturday with a high in the middle 60’s.  More sunshine expected Sunday with Upper 60’s by afternoon.  A nice weekend on the way here at home.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Tonight:  A few clouds.  Chance for a shower early.
Low:  44

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 64

Saturday Night:  Mostly clear.  Cool.
Low:  42

Sunday: Mainly sunny.
High: 68

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72  Low: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.
High: 72  Low: 55

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers.  (40%) Watching Irma.
High:  73  Low:  54

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.
High:  75  Low:  53

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  76  Low:  54

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  77  Low:  55

