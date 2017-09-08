Storm Team 27: Better weather this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A small risk for an isolated shower into tonight. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 40’s by Saturday morning. Look for some sun and passing clouds Saturday with a high in the middle 60’s. More sunshine expected Sunday with Upper 60’s by afternoon. A nice weekend on the way here at home.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds. Chance for a shower early.

Low: 44

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 64

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Cool.

Low: 42

Sunday: Mainly sunny.

High: 68

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 72 Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 73 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 75 Low: 53

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 54

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 55