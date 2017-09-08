Storm Team 27: Better weather through the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 40’s by Saturday morning. Look for some sun and passing clouds Saturday with a high in the middle 60’s. More sunshine expected Sunday with Upper 60’s by afternoon. A nice weekend on the way here at home.
TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA
FORECAST
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 64
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Cool.
Low: 42
Sunday: Mainly sunny.
High: 68
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 46
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.
High: 72 Low: 55
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.
High: 73 Low: 54
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.
High: 75 Low: 53
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 54
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 55
.