Storm Team 27: Clouds and sun, chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers scattered into early tonight, but it dries up this weekend. Cooler temperatures through Sunday. Lows in the 40’s.
TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA
FORECAST
Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 64
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. (20%) Low: 46
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 43
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 41
Monday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 47
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (60%) Watching Irma.
High: 70 Low: 54
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.
High: 68 Low: 56
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.
High: 69 Low: 55
Friday: Partly sunny. High: 76 Low: 53
