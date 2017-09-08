Trump signs $15.3 billion Harvey aid package

The bill also extends America's borrowing authority and funds the government through December 8

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2017, during an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a $15.3 billion disaster aid package in the aftermath of Harvey.

The bill also extends America’s borrowing authority and funds the government through December 8.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Friday that the president had signed the bill. She says it will provide “much needed support for storm survivors. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted.”

Trump signed the bill shortly after arriving at Camp David for the weekend.

The measure will replenish depleted emergency accounts as Florida braces for Hurricane Irma and Texas recovers from Harvey.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s