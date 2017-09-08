William M. Lynn Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for William M. Lynn age 66, of Hubbard who passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Vista Center in Boardman.

William was born August 1, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of William and Eleanor Wilson Lynn.

He was a 1969 graduate of Liberty High School.

William worked at McDonald Steel and was a security guard at General Motors Lordstown and Warren General Hospital.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, where he was a CCD teacher on Sundays and a member of the Men’s Renewal and Knights of Columbus fourth Degree Knight.

He will be sadly missed by his family, his wife, the former Cheryl Marie Longo, whom he married August 23, 1985; his son, James (Heather) Lynn of Kent; his step-daughters, Jennifer (Kenneth) Roth of Hubbard and Nancy (Lee) Keys of Youngstown and five grandchildren. He also leaves his sister Cheryl Christine (Frank) Glover of Medina and his brother, Arthur Lynn of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Lynn.

There will be calling hours one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

