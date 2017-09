NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A hot start by Wilmington’s offense has the Greyhounds leading Lakeview 20-0 in the first quarter.

Jack Patton got Wilmington started with a 7-yard TD run.

Bryson Verrelli scored on a 32-yard TD run to make it 20-0.

