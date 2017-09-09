Canfield crime activity: Indiana man arrested on warrant for reckless homicide

Police investigated the following incidents in Canfield from August 25-September 4:

Friday, August 25

100 block of Callahan Rd., 45-year-old Anthony Zircher, arrested on a warrant out of Wayne County, Indiana for reckless homicide.

Sunday, August 27

Lisbon Rd., 33-year-old Alisa Groff, of Lisbon, arrested for driving under suspension and cited for inadequate exhaust.

Monday, August 28

7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., reported theft of a cell phone at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC). A 17-year-old was arrested for theft.

500 block of E. Main St., officers responded to a verbal argument in the BP parking lot. Helena Knight, 33, of Columbus, was arrested on a probation violation warrant. Dustin Hershberger, 37, of Middleport, Ohio, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

Fairground Blvd., traffic stop results in two arrests — 38-year-old Christopher George, of West Mifflin, Pa., arrested for driving under suspension and cited for tail lights required; 36-year-old Larry Striffler, of Rayland, Ohio, arrested on a warrant out of Columbiana County.

Tuesday, August 29

100 block of N. Broad St., 46-year-old Roy Nichols, of Girard, arrested for passing bad checks.

Thursday, August 31

Turner Rd., 24-year-old Zacheriah West, of Youngstown, arrested during a traffic stop for failure to comply and driving under suspension and cited for passing in a no passing zone.

Friday, September 1

W. Main St., 68-year-old Paul Smith, Jr., of Warren, arrested during a traffic stop on a warrant for a probation violation out of Trumbull County.

Fairground Blvd., traffic stop results in two arrests — 41-year-old Christopher Goodman, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with falsification; 31-year-old Mary Wade, of Youngstown, arrested for falsification.

Saturday, September 2

S. Broad St., 24-year-old Urie Ryniawec, of Wheeling, West Virginia, arrested for drug abuse and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Monday, September 4

S. Broad St., 22-year-old Daniel Rosati, of Berlin Center, arrested for OVI (refusal) and cited for marked lanes during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

