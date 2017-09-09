Edward Lee Stacy Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Edward Lee Stacy, 71, of Cream Ridge Road, passed away unexpectedly at 1:09 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mr. Stacy was born April 6, 1946 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Chester and Bertha (Dugan) Stacy.

Ed worked as a dingman at the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant for 28 years, retiring in 1994. He also worked in autobody repair at Reynolds Autobody.

He formerly attended the Greenford Christian Church and in his retirement enjoyed fishing at Lake Erie and going hunting with the “Old Guys Club”.

His wife, Janet R. (Morrison) Stacy, whom he married August 26, 1965, preceded him in death May 22, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Stacy earlier this year.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tammy Quinn of Lisbon; son, Steve (Erica) Stacy of Rootstown; sister, Sandra (Denver) Collins and sister-in-law, Wilma Stacey, both of Little Hocking, Ohio; grandchildren, Renee Quinn, Stephanie Quinn and David Stacy; step grandchildren, Shane, Sadie and Seth Alesi and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in the Chapel at Oakdale Cemetery near Leetonia, Ohio with the Pastor Vince Maltempi officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

