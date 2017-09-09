Farrar hits grand slam, leads Vermont over Mahoning Valley

Simeon Lucas homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Scrappers

Mahoning Valley Scrappers Baseball - Niles, OH

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Logan Farrar and Greg Deichmann connected on back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to an 8-3 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday.

Farrar hit a grand slam before Deichmann hit a solo shot that gave the Lake Monsters a 6-3 lead.

Heath Donica (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Felix Tati (7-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

