Hubbard police looking for 14-year-old who didn’t get off bus

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police are saying a 14-year-old boy has gone missing after his father reported he did not come home from school.

The father said his son, Dakota McGivern, did not get off the school bus around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Hubbard Township Police Department, McGivern has a history of harmful thoughts and actions.

His father thinks he may have found a ride to Minnesota to be with his mother. The boy goes by the name Cody.

Police say McGivern was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt with a gray hood and jeans.

If anyone has any information or has seen McGivern, call the Hubbard Township Police Department at 330 534-8477 or Trumbull County 911 at 330 675-2730.