Hubbard police looking for 14-year-old who didn’t get off bus

Police say the boy was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt with a gray hood and jeans

By Published:
Dakota McGivern, missing juvenile out of Hubbard

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police are saying a 14-year-old boy has gone missing after his father reported he did not come home from school.

The father said his son, Dakota McGivern, did not get off the school bus around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Hubbard Township Police Department, McGivern has a history of harmful thoughts and actions.

His father thinks he may have found a ride to Minnesota to be with his mother. The boy goes by the name Cody.

Police say McGivern was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt with a gray hood and jeans.

If anyone has any information or has seen McGivern, call the Hubbard Township Police Department at 330 534-8477 or Trumbull County 911 at 330 675-2730.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s