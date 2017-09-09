‘It takes support:’ 5th Rally for Recovery celebrates sobriety

Hundreds of people packed Eastwood Field Saturday for the 5th Rally for Recovery

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people packed Eastwood Field Saturday for the 5th Rally for Recovery.

The event — which celebrated sobriety — kicked off with a walk around the field at 11 a.m.

The rest of the day, people milled about the stadium chatting with vendors, eating food and playing games. They also took time to celebrate people in active recovery — from 40 years to one day.

People say the event is about helping each other maintain recovery — and reaching out to those who are still using.

“I volunteer as often as possible just to give back and let people know that recovery does work,” said Carol Henderson. “So I want to be that example to people.”

“It takes more than just willpower,” said Brenden Clark, a recovering addict. “It takes support, it takes a sponsor — it takes everything that recovery has to offer.”

People in all stages of recovery came out to the event. They say the overarching theme is that not only is recovery possible, it can be fun too.

