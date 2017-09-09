Kenneth B. “Kenny” Zinni Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown with Fr. John Keehner officiating, for Kenneth B. “Kenny” Zinni, 57, who passed away suddenly, Saturday morning, September 9, 2017 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Room with his family by his side.

Kenny was born October 23, 1959 in Youngstown, the son of the late Chester and Loretta (Coloutes) Zinni and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1978 where he played on the basketball team.

Kenny worked for the Mahoning County Engineer’s Department as a heavy machine operator for 36 years and considered his co-workers “his second family”.

He was a member of St. Christine’s Parish and the Teamsters Local #377. He was a proud baseball and girls softball coach for over 25 years coaching, Little League, Pony League and Class B.

Kenny had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed attending sporting events, riding his Harley and working in his yard. Kenny was full of life, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Kenny leaves to cherish his precious memories his daughter, Nina Zinni of Youngstown; two brothers, Dr. Gregory Zinni of Canfield and Jeff Zinni of Youngstown; a sister, Jennifer (Phillip) Saadey of Youngstown; his nieces and nephews, Owen, Chester John, Meredith, Gregory, Elizabeth, Carly, Natalie, Grayson, Matt, Dominic, Anthony, Merissa, Phillip II, Jasmine and Giancarlo; great-nieces and nephews, Hannah, William, Adriana, Viviana and Adrian.

Besides his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his brother, Chester Zinni, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, September 11, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman (new location).

Everyone is asked to meet directly at St. Christine’s Church on Tuesday morning, to celebrate Kenny’s Mass of Christian Burial.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Zinni Family.

Kenny was larger than life and in his own words would say to all of you “Too-da-loo-flew” until we meet again.