Make it 17: Indians win 17th straight, beat Orioles 4-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – The Cleveland Indians earned their 17th straight win Saturday, topping the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 behind a pair of timely swings for Jay Bruce and Francisco Lindor.

Bruce’s fourth-inning single put the Indians ahead for good as Cleveland became just the second team in the expansion era – since 1961 – to win 17 straight in a season.

The crowd of 30,459 stood throughout the ninth inning as Cody Allen retired the heart of Baltimore’s order for his 25th save.

Cleveland’s franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002.

