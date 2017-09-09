Ohio court: Strip club not liable for drunken dancer’s crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court says a strip club isn’t liable for injuries caused by an intoxicated dancer who crashed into another vehicle after leaving the building.

Ohio’s Dram Shop Act limits the legal responsibility of liquor permit holders if a drunken customer causes an accident after leaving. The high court ruled 6-1 on Wednesday that the same legal limit applies to intoxicated employees after leaving such businesses.

The case stemmed from a 2010 crash by a dancer at a Dayton-area club who consumed drinks, then left and hit another vehicle, injuring someone else.

A jury that didn’t consider a woman’s Dram Shop Act claim awarded her $2.8 million on a separate negligence claim. That verdict was reversed on appeal and upheld by the Supreme Court this week.

