Pence to speak in Pa. at 9/11 ceremony honoring Flight 93 victims

Pence will address the family and friends of the victims and thousands of citizens who also are expected to attend

By Published:
FILE- In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence applauds during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Pence is scheduled to visit suburban Cleveland on Wednesday, June 28, to meet with small business owners. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence applauds during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks at the crash site of United Flight 93 in a Pennsylvania field as the country marks the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The Republican will speak Monday at a ceremony in Shanksville at the national memorial to the victims of Flight 93.

Four al-Qaeda hijackers crashed the plane on Sept. 11, 2001, after the passengers and crew fought to wrest control of the aircraft, preventing it from reaching Washington, D.C.

Thirty-three passengers and seven crew members died.

Pence will address the family and friends of the victims and thousands of citizens who also are expected to attend.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke also will speak at the ceremony.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s