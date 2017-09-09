Ruth E. Whitacre Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Ruth E. Whitacre, age 83, of Andover, Ohio, died Saturday, September 9, 2017, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.

She was born May 29, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Melvin and Marie (Pnakovich) Morgan.

A long time Andover resident, Mrs. Whitacre formerly owned and operated the Duck & Drake on Pymatuning Lake Rd. for many years.

She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Andover where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed gardening and loved to take care of her lawn. She was a mother to many area children over the years having cared for them and loved them like her own.

Mrs. Whitacre married Grover C. Whitacre on May 30, 1952, and he preceded her in death on August 22, 1989. She is also preceded by her parents; her grandson, Brenton H. Jones; her five sisters, Laverne Ciccotasko, Jenny Davis, Marie Meffan, Evelyn Rubin and Caroline Othberg and two brothers, William Morgan and Joseph Morgan.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda M. (Chester) Stamp of Andover, Ohio; son, Barry Michael Whitacre of Andover, Ohio; daughter, Kathryn J. (Gary) Yatsko-Wright of Australia; son, Brian R. Whitacre of Andover, Ohio; her four grandchildren, Missy Yatsko, Jessica Yatsko, Amanda Whitacre and Michelle Whitacre; four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Anthony and Tyler Yatsko and Brandon Jones and her two brothers, Ronald Morgan of Sandusky, Ohio and Richard Morgan of Parma, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Simons Cemetery in Williamsfield, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 677H Alpha Dr., Highland Heights, Ohio 44143.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.