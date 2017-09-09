Sherry C. (McGarvey) Hughes Obituary

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania – Sherry C. Hughes, 69, of Grove City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sherry was born on December 26, 1947 to Harry N. and Patricia L. (Parquette) McGarvey in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Grove City High School class of 1965.

Sherry worked as a clerk for USIS.

On October 22, 1983 she married her husband, the late, Arthur E. Hughes, who passed away September 4, 1998.

She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Hubbard, Ohio VFW. Sherry enjoyed fishing in Erie with friends and family. Most important to her was spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also an avid Steelers fan.

Sherry is survived by her brother, Harry E. (Jacqueline) McGarvey, stepchildren, Cherylann Chapman, Michael (Diana) Hughes, Rob (Tracey) Hughes, Rick Hughes and Kevin Hughes; grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Zec, Tammy (Kris) Josa and Michael Hughes; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces, Carey, Stacy and Amber.

She was preceded in death by father, Harry N. McGarvey; mother, Patricia L. McGarvey; husband, Arthur E. Hughes; sister, Mary Jo Mosley and brother, Terry Lee McGarvey.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 13, 2017, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 4:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.