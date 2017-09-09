Storm Team 27: Chilly temperatures return tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Across the Valley tonight we are going to see the cold air return. Lows will drop into the low 40s and some cities could even see temperatures in the 30s! The clear conditions will continue into tomorrow, so expect sunny skies for the end of your weekend.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Cool.

Low: 40

Sunday: Sunny.

High: 69

Saturday Night: Clear skies. Cool.

Low: 45

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for evening showers. (30% PM) Watching Irma.

High: 75 Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%) Watching Irma.

High: 78 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%) Watching Irma.

High: 77 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 78 Low: 61

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 52