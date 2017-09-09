Storm Team 27: Chilly temperatures return tonight

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clear night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Across the Valley tonight we are going to see the cold air return. Lows will drop into the low 40s and some cities could even see temperatures in the 30s! The clear conditions will continue into tomorrow, so expect sunny skies for the end of your weekend.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Saturday Night:  Mostly clear.  Cool.
Low:  40

Sunday: Sunny.
High: 69

Saturday Night:  Clear skies.  Cool.
Low: 45

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for evening showers. (30% PM) Watching Irma.
High: 75  Low: 53

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers.  (30%) Watching Irma.
High:  78  Low: 57

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers.  (30%) Watching Irma.
High:  77  Low:  60

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.
High:  78  Low:  61

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75  Low:  52

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s