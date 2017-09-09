Storm Team 27: Sunshine to start the weekend



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Expect some sun and passing clouds for the first part of the weekend with a high in the middle 60s. More sunshine expected Sunday with Upper 60s by afternoon. It will be a nice weekend in the Valley.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Today: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 65

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool.

Low: 42

Sunday: Mainly sunny.

High: 68

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 72 Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 73 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 75 Low: 53

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 54

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 55