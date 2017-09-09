Storm Team 27: Sunshine to start the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Expect some sun and passing clouds for the first part of the weekend with a high in the middle 60s. More sunshine expected Sunday with Upper 60s by afternoon. It will be a nice weekend in the Valley.
TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA
FORECAST
Today: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 65
Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool.
Low: 42
Sunday: Mainly sunny.
High: 68
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 46
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.
High: 72 Low: 55
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.
High: 73 Low: 54
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.
High: 75 Low: 53
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 54
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 55
