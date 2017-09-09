Target announces lower prices, shares fall

The announcement comes just two weeks after Amazon announced cheaper products at Whole Foods

By WKBN Staff and The Associated Press Published:
Target

NEW YORK (WKBN/AP) — Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.

Retailers in general have struggled to compete with Amazon.com and the countless shopping options available online.

However, Target did report last quarter that its online sales jumped 32 percent and its revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is spending billions to remodel stores and strengthen its online business. The company says its focus is on making items cheaper and doing fewer temporary sales promotions.

It said Friday it will continue “to offer additional savings on the right products at the right times.”

Shares in Target Corp. closed Friday down 2 percent. Shares in Sears fell more than 3 percent, while Wal-Mart, Dollar General and Costco all fell more than 1 percent after Target’s announcement.

