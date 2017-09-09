Waid dazzles as Girard tops Warren JFK

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)-Girard quarterback Mark Waid gained over 400 yards of offense as he helped Girard stay perfect, and knock off previous undefeated Warren JFK Saturday night 42-7.

The Indians started strong in the first when Morgan Clardy took the end around 41-yards to the house to give Girard a 7-0 lead.

The score would stay the same until the 2nd quarter when Waid would find Michael Belcik who made a diving catch in the end zone from 18-yards out to give the Indians a 14-0 advantage.

But the Eagles would not say die. On 4th down in Girard territory, Greg Valent would call his own number, breaking tackles to get in the end zone to cut the deficit to just 14-7.

Right before the half, Girard would add on. Waid would break out of a sack and then find Devin Wilson in-stride for a 49-yard touchdown pass to head into halftime with a 21-7 lead.

Waid was far from done though, he would find the end zone again in the 3rd quarter on a quarterback keeper to push the lead to 28-7.

Girard improves to 3-0 while Warren JFK drops to 2-1. The Indians host Champion next Friday as the Eagles host Crestview on Saturday.

