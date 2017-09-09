YSU leads Robert Morris 13-0 at half; QB Wells exits with injury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State leads Robert Morris 13-0 at halftime in their home opener at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on two Zak Kennedy field goals of 23 and 30 yards. Nathan Mays then scored on a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter.

YSU quarterback Hunter Wells exited the game in the first quarter with an injury. He was 2 of 2 passing for 40 yards. Mays replaced him and is 6 of 8 for 68 passing yards so far.

Christian Turner leads the Penguins with nine carries for 55 yards and Tevin McCaster has 40 yards on 12 carries.

YSU’s defense has held Robert Morris to just 76 totals yards and six first downs.

The Penguins (0-1) are looking for their first win, coming off a 28-21 overtime loss at Pittsburgh last week. Robert Morris (1-0) defeated Dayton last week.