YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car accident outside St. Christine’s Church in Youngstown shut down a section of that road earlier today.

Police blocked off S. Schenley Avenue between Kirk and Canfield roads while they were cleaning up the scene.

One person was trapped in their car and had to be removed by police.

Another person was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but was later released.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had located the crash in Austintown.