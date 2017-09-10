David E. Cech Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – David E. Cech, 56, of Kinsman, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 10, 2017 at his residence.

He was born August 20, 1961 in Warren, a son of Andrew A. and Joan B. (Tomasiak) Cech.

David was a 1979 graduate of Howland High School.

He is survived by a brother, Thomas A. (Lynn) Cech of Ashtabula and a sister, Stephanie J. Cech of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service and burial will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

Arrangements for Mr. Cech have been provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

