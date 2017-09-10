Donald Louis Mathey Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Donald Louis Mathey, 88, of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

The son of the late Roy Joseph and Janet (Gray) Mathey, he was born on June 24, 1929, in Washingtonville, Ohio.

Donald graduated from Leetonia High School in 1947.

He owned and operated State Street Barbershop for 21 years and worked at J and L Steel.

Donald served in the United States Army serving in 4th Signal Corp. as a Sergeant in Korea.

He is a member of Middle Sandy Evangelical Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post #0574 and the N.R.A.

Survivors include his wife, Carole (Stewart) Mathey whom he married April 23, 1954; children, Dean Stewart (Sharon) Mathey, Shelley Kay (Mitchell) Wilson and Valerie Jo (Vern) Martin; a brother, Kenneth Gray Mathey and four grandchildren, Kelley Wilson, Bailey (Ryan) Fiehrer, Jason Snyder and Trevor (Addie) Mathey.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Earl and a sister, Harriet.

A funeral service will be held at Middle Sandy Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017 with Rev. Tracy Edwards officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 at the church.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Donald’s honor to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.