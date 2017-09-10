Family of Sharon transgender killed by police files lawsuit against Sharon PD

They're saying police violated her civil rights when they shot and killed 23-year-old Sean Marie Hake in January

Sharon police shot and killed 23-year-old Sean Hake, who was transgender.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The family of a Sharon transgender woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the Sharon Police Department.

They’re saying police violated her civil rights when they shot and killed 23-year-old Sean Marie Hake in January.

Three unnamed Sharon Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call from Cynthia Loya — Hake’s mother — On Jan. 6.

Loya called saying that Hake held a razor blade to her throat.

The police officers killed Hake.

After an investigation, Mercer County District Attorney Miles K. Karson Jr. said no charges would be filed against the policemen.

The judge seeing over the case has set a mediation date for Nov. 5.

Both parties will meet with the mediator on October 19.

