Harry Robert “Bob” Melcher Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Bob was born July 25, 1938 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio and died Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the age of 79 in Austintown, Ohio.

He was the son of Harry G. and Thelma (Davis) Melcher.

Bob graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1956 and attended Miami University in 1957 where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He received his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 1963 and his Master’s of Social Work from West Virginia University in 1966.

He also served in the Army Reserves from 1960-1966.

Bob worked on behalf of people with developmental disabilities for the state of Ohio and the Trumbull County Board of Developmentally Disabilities, retiring in 1999.

Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and greatly enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. He was also an active member of the Austintown Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, L. Gene (Harris) Melcher; his daughter, Stacie Melcher and her spouse, Tonia Benney of Longmeadow, Massachusetts; his son, Marc Melcher of Boca Raton, Florida; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Aidia and his sister, Patricia Gibson of Toledo, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Thursday, September 14 between the hours 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown Ohio 44515.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Austintown Lions Club, c/o Larry Jensen, 4205 Staatz Dr., Austintown, OH 44511.

