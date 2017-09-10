Hurricane Irma traps Poland man in Fla. visiting parents

Marco Roarty says the vicious weather has trapped him, his brother and parents near St. Petersburg

By Published:
Debris fills the tree-lined streets of a residential area, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Debris fills the tree-lined streets of a residential area, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Florida (WKBN) – A Poland man is stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Irma after traveling south to help his parents move.

Marco Roarty says he’s located in Indian Rocks Beach, which is just outside of St. Petersburg.

His parents’ house is right on the water — and the vicious weather has trapped him, his brother and parents.

“Most people don’t realize that even their homes — much like Houston — had it’s 10 to 12-foot water surges that will cover almost everything and flood,” Roarty said. “So that’s the biggest concern. Right now I’m just fighting wind, but hopefully we’re not flooded inward. The second scariest part is everyone will be without power.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s