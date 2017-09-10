Hurricane Irma traps Poland man in Fla. visiting parents

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Florida (WKBN) – A Poland man is stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Irma after traveling south to help his parents move.

Marco Roarty says he’s located in Indian Rocks Beach, which is just outside of St. Petersburg.

His parents’ house is right on the water — and the vicious weather has trapped him, his brother and parents.

“Most people don’t realize that even their homes — much like Houston — had it’s 10 to 12-foot water surges that will cover almost everything and flood,” Roarty said. “So that’s the biggest concern. Right now I’m just fighting wind, but hopefully we’re not flooded inward. The second scariest part is everyone will be without power.”