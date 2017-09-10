Ida Mae (Pallay) Guerriero Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 14 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman celebrated by Pastor Gary Mariano, for Ida Mae Guerriero, 94, who passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 10.

Ida was born June 18, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of Andrew and Mary Husz Pallay.

She was a 1941 graduate of Scienceville High School and worked at General Electric and the Central Floral Shop Downtown.

Ida was a past member of American Hungarian Reformed Church and was a member of Rockview Christian Church.

She loved gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandsons.

Her husband Joseph A. Guerriero, Jr., whom she married June 13, 1953, passed away May 29, 1994.

She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Joseph A.(Rebecca) Guerriero and Gerald S. Guerriero, Sr. both of Boardman and grandsons, Gerald S. Guerriero, Jr. (Jennifer Stefanek) of Streetsboro and Michael A. Guerriero of Boardman.

Besides her parents and husband, Ida is preceded death by brothers, Stephen, John, Andrew and William Pallay and sister, Mary Covell.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 13 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 14 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman prior to services.

Material tributes can be made in Ida’s memory to the Mahoning County Dog Pound, 589 Industrial Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509 or to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E., Green, Ohio 44685.

Ida’s family wishes to thank the staffs at Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care and compassion.