Missing 2-year-old found in Masury dies

Police in HAZMAT suits were at the boy's home on Monday.

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A 2-year old boy who was missing from Sharon and found several hours later in Masury has died.

The coroner is working to determine a cause of death. Police in HAZMAT suits were at the home on Monday.

Police investigated the home of a boy that died and was found in Masury. They put on HAZMAT suits before they entered the home.

Police found the boy Sunday night after a lengthy search. He was taken to the hospital and police confirm that he died just before midnight Sunday.

Police in Sharon and Brookfield are investigating.

The boy was reported missing from his home on Lafayette Avenue and was found in the 600 block of Syme Street in Masury after a 3-4 hour search.

Brookfield, Sharon, state police and multiple other police and fire departments led the search. A large number of citizens helped search the area as well.

Police said the boy was located by a fireman, assisted by a citizen.

Police said they boy’s 5-year-old brother was also reported missing Sunday afternoon but was later found. The 2-year-old was not located at the same time as his brother.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates. 

