Nancy Jean Yarb Meronen Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Nancy Jean Yarb Meronen, 59, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2017, following a nine-month battle with cancer.

Nancy was born September 15, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Margaret Roberts Yarb.

She was raised in Youngstown and spent much of her adult life living in Pacific Palisades, California, returning to the Mahoning Valley in the Spring of 2016.

She was a 1975 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University. Nancy also earned a Master’s degree in computer graphics from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where she lived for 15 years.

A fun-loving person, Nancy enjoyed gardening and was fond of Persian and Himalayan cats. She loved cooking, especially her mom’s recipes and she enjoyed travel. She truly loved raising and caring for her family.

Nancy is survived by her parents, William and Margaret Yarb; two daughters, Hayley Meronen and Mia Meronen and three sisters, Kathleen (Dr. Louis) Lyras, Denise Beil and Susan (Todd) Peterson.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a celebration of Nancy’s life, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 15, Nancy’s 60th birthday, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd. in Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Nancy’s family.

