Police looking for missing 2-year-old boy in Masury

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy in Trumbull County.

Mercer Co. dispatch said Brookfield, Sharon and other police departments are searching at Stateline Road in Masury, near Nellie and Cleveland Street. Two Pennsylvania State Police helicopters are searching the scene as well.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office says they are taking one of their drones to the scene to help with the search.

The boy was last seen earlier Sunday.

Hermitage Fire Department posted a message on their Facebook page just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday asking for the public’s help.

