Police looking for vandals who destroyed Youngstown school garden

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for the vandals who destroyed a school garden in Youngstown overnight Saturday.

Police say someone went through the 4-H Garden across from Taft Elementary and destroyed vegetable plants and fruit trees. Several apple and pear trees were either uprooted or broken off at the ground.

A $1,500 irrigation system was also destroyed.

Club Adviser Tom Forestal says he knows the kids will take it hard.

“It’s hard because the kids were here Saturday,” he said. “That’s their work day. And to watch them, and then looking around and wondering, ‘Why? Why do people do things like this to us?'”

Forestal says he’s going to start looking for grants that will let the students plant a new garden next year.