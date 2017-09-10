Storm Team 27: Nice start to our work week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Nice weather expected to start the work week. Cool temperatures to start your Monday with warming temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the low 70’s. Warmer air and the chance for showers will return through the middle of the week as Irma approaches. The storm will be much weaker by the time it reaches our part of the country. The moisture will be available to help touch off some showers or a thunderstorm.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 73

Monday night: A few clouds.

Low: 49

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. Mainly late. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 77

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 78 Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 76 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers or a storm. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 59

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62