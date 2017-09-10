Storm Team 27: Sunny, dry, cool

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Sunny skies for the end of your weekend. Highs still 6 degrees below average for this dry summer afternoon. Lows tonight once again cold in the 40’s. The Valley will feel what is left of Irma Wednesday and Thursday.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny.

High: 69

Saturday Night: Clear skies. Cool.

Low: 45

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for evening showers. (30% PM) Watching Irma.

High: 75 Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%) Watching Irma.

High: 78 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%) Watching Irma.

High: 77 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 78 Low: 61

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 52

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 80 Low: 58.