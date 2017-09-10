Streak on: Indians beat Orioles for 18th win in a row

Cleveland's streak is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor is greeted at the dugout after scoring on a fielders choice by Jose Ramirez during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians stretched their franchise-record winning streak to 18 games, beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 Sunday night behind homers from Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez.

The crowd of 21,259 roared in the ninth inning as Cody Allen recorded his 26th save. He struck out the first two hitters and retired Trey Mancini on a line drive to right field to end the game.

Cleveland hasn’t lost since Aug. 23 and has outscored its opponents 121-32 in the streak. Cleveland has trailed in only four of 162 innings during the stretch.

The best run in baseball history belongs to the New York Giants, who had a 26-game streak in 1916, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Giants’ streak included a tie, which doesn’t count as a game in baseball.

