Valley Christian uses big plays and stingy defense in victory

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It wasn’t pretty, but the Valley Christian Eagles knocked off the Lisbon Blue Devils Saturday night 14-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season. The Devils drop to 2-1 following the loss.

The Eagles used two big first half touchdowns and a stingy defense to pull out the victory. The Devils even out gained the Eagles in yardage, but the Eagles were the more opportunistic team.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a number of times. It wasn’t just one person, it was just a bunch of little mistakes,” Lisbon’s coach Jim Tsilimos stated.

“This is huge for us,” Eagles co-head coach Jeff Hether remarked. “We’ve been fighting and fighting, and I keep telling these guys to keep kicking that door down because the first two games we just couldn’t capitalize.”

“This team is no joke,” Hether added. “This team is going to go far. So this is going to be good.”

The Eagles struck quickly in the first quarter, building a 14-0 lead as Altwjuan Beck-Lindsey raced around left end to score on a 37-yard run at the 8:04 mark to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead. Then they scored on a 39-yard pass from quarterback Milan Square to Jamynk Jackson over the middle with 5:21 left in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

“It was really a slant. But the linebackers bit on it so hard that I changed my route,” Jackson explained. “I just got up the field and the ball was deep so I just ran. A miracle happened, it fell into my hand and I scored a touchdown.”

The Devils, however, would answer following the Eagle’s second touchdown. Five plays later, Devils quarterback Logan Bell would connect with receiver Seth Stokes on a long pass and run to score an 82-yard touchdown. But the Devils would fail to convert the extra point which would prove costly in the game.

The Devils would let a golden opportunity to score slip thru their fingers to start the second half after the Eagles had three costly negative plays forced them to punt the ball out of their own end zone. The result was the Devils setting up shop at the Eagles 18-yard line. However, the Eagles defense would step up as the Devils would only gain 3 yards while turning the ball over on downs at the Eagles 15.

“Anytime you get in the red zone you have to score,” Tsilmos remarked. “We had a lot of mistakes from top to bottom. We just couldn’t get anything going, we didn’t have any rhythm. They are a good football team.”

The Devils would finally find some offensive rhythm late in the third quarter as they drove 73-yards on 12-plays to score on a Justin Sweeney touchdown at the 8:58 mark of the fourth quarter. But faced with a two-point deficit the Devils went for two on the conversion. Bell would hit running back Dougie Minor in the flat, but he would be tackled just short of the goal line preserving the Eagles narrow 14-12 lead.

The Devils would get two opportunities to win the game late as they would reach the Eagles 17 with 4:21 remaining only to have Jamar Nuby pick off a Logan Bell pass. The Devils would threaten once more following an Eagles fumble at the 24 only to give the ball back to the Eagles two plays later.

“My defense is awesome this year,” Hether said. “We are averaging 14 points a game and we got 12 here.”

“Our kids didn’t quit. I was proud of that. We just have to get better. We have a long ways to go,” Tsilimos said.

LISBON 0-6-0-6=12

VALLEY 14-0-0-0=14

SCORING

VC – Altwjuan Beck-Lindsey 37 run (Logan Schnabl Kick)

VC – Jamynk Jackson 39 pass from Milan Square Schnabl Kick)

LI – Seth Stokes 82 pass from Logan Bell (Run Failed)

LI – Justin Sweeney 1 run (Pass Failed)