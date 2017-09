YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The action on the field for Week 3 is in the books as the best teams in the area are starting to rise to the top. Before we get ready for Week 4, we have to take a look at the week that was. Sports Team 27 was at 18 games this weekend and we looked back at all the footage and found the best of the best in our Top Plays of the Week.

Advertisement