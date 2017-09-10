Youngstown charity founder gets key to the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor John McNally gifted City Kids Care founder Brandon Perry with the key to the city Sunday afternoon.

It was a complete surprise, as Perry went into the Covelli Centre for what he thought was an ordinary meeting — and had no idea he’d be receiving the honor.



Dozens of Perry’s close friends and co-workers came for the ceremony.

McNally said Perry deserves the key because of his dedication to the city of Youngstown and it’s children.

City Kids Care has hosted dozens of events over the past six years. Most recently, they teamed up with Youngstown City Schools to give away 800 bikes to kids for free.

