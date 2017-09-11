Barbara Berger Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Barbara Berger, age 78, died at 6:40 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Canterbury Villa in Alliance.

She was born February 12, 1939 in Allen, Kentucky, the daughter to the late Gardis and Dixie (Burchett) Pitts.

She was a 1955 graduate of Salineville High School, loved to travel and go to Myrtle Beach.

Barbara was active in the children’s activities, such as scouting and youth sports.

Survivors include her husband, Wade Berger, whom she married January 13, 1968; three sons, Frank (Lori) Berger of Salem, Jeff (Jill) Berger of Chapin, South Carolina and Mark (Debbie) Berger of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Dr. Rebecca Palmer of Salem; a sister, Evelyn (Don) Brinkley of Port St. Lucie, Florida; two half-brothers, Wayne Pitts of Youngstown and Kenneth (Linda) Pitts of Columbus and eight grandchildren, Justin Palmer, Craig Berger, Aaron Berger, Jessica Berger, Jeremy Berger, Jake Berger, Cale Berger and Max Berger.

Preceding her in death was a daughter, Kimberly S. Berger; a son, Michael Kent Berger; a brother, Jack Pitts and two half-sisters, Lois Carson and Mary Lou Pitts.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

