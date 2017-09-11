Boardman students plant tree in honor of 9/11 victims

Fire and police officials came to honor victims and acknowledged those who died in service

Boardman students honored 9/11 victims at the schools Patriot's Day ceremony by planting a tree
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in Boardman planted a tree in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks during the school’s Patriot Day ceremony.

The Stadium Drive Elementary students planted the tree behind the school, near the playground area.

Members of the Boardman police and fire departments were there and the Boardman band played during the ceremony.

The tree planting is a tradition at Stadium Elementary involving every student at the school.

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said 9/11 was the largest loss of life in the fire service in a single incident.

“It’s very important. It’s very somber for firefighters and police officers. On that day just at Ground Zero we lost 343 firefighters,” he said.

The tree that was planted is a Princeton Golden Maple, donated by Biasco Commerical Services.

