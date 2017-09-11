Brault, four relievers toss 3 hitter in Pirates 7-0 win

Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Jordy Mercer homered for Pittsburgh

JOE DiGIOVANNI Associated Press Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Major League Baseball - Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Steven Brault and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Milwaukee didn’t get a runner past first base against the Pirates and fell 2½ games behind Chicago in the NL Central after outscoring the Cubs 20-3 in a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field over the weekend.

Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Jordy Mercer homered for Pittsburgh, which staggered into the game with a five-game losing streak.

Brault (1-0), making his second start of the season, only allowed a fourth-inning walk to Ryan Braun and a fifth-inning leadoff single to Jesus Aguilar. He struck out six in six innings for his first major-league win.

Milwaukee rookie Brandon Woodruff (1-2), allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s