Edith M. (Church) Flickinger Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – God opened his gates and welcomed Edith (Church) Flickinger, on Monday, September 11, 2017 for her to join her husband, William Flickinger, whom she married on July 24, 1948.

They will celebrate with many loved ones that have preceded her in death. Edith has her parents, William and Edith (Stewart) Church; two grandsons, Evan Patrick Hartman and Calub Polden; sister, Norman Dubey and daughter-in-law, Barbara Flickinger that have been there waiting for her. Also, preceding her were her in-laws, William and Adeline Flickinger and brothers-in-law, Donald and Philip Flickinger.

Edith was born on February 19, 1930 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She was a June of 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She had worked at several retail stores before retiring from Skorman’s Miracle Mart.

She was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints in Erie as a young child. Although the last church she attended was Delightful Evangelical Church in Southington, Ohio, she remained very proud of her spiritual ties to the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints. Throughout the lives of Edith and her children the Visiting teachers and the missionaries from the Mormon Church were always welcomed at her home. The evidence of her strong faith could be observed as she was saying her prayers and the fact that no matter how much pain she was in, when she was given her CDs of spiritual hymns we always noticed her becoming more comfortable. Edith always believed that God was in control of our lives and we should not worry because “whatever will be will be” and God will handle our burdens.

Edith and William loved family. They had six children, Gloria (David) Stewart, Patty Flickinger, Susan (David) Hartman all of Leavittsburg and Edith (William) Polden of Tennessee and sons, Billy Flickinger of Arizona and Russell (Kelly, the favorite) Flickinger of Champion. She also is survived by sisters, Emmelene Fahndrich Londonderry, New Hampshire and brothers, William (Buster) and Jerry (LouRene) Church of Warren and a brother-in-law, Hubert (Dube) Dubey. She always referred to herself as Jerry’s second mother. God also blessed them with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Edith is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

One of the legacies that Edith left behind was her being a “Bullheaded Irishman” as she always said. You will see that trait in each of her children.

Edith had been a member of the original Leavitt Elementary School Parents Club, Blue Star Mothers, Leavittsburg Athletic Club Woman’s Auxiliary, LaBrae Band Boosters where she assisted her husband in running the concession stand, Girl Scout Leader, Boy Scout Troop 12 auxiliary, several bowling leagues and she was the weight recorder for the T.O.P.S Club in Leavittsburg for several years. She also was named Queen in 2009 because of the amount of weight she had lost. When she noticed, unlike other schools LaBrae did not have a banner she used her wonderful sewing skills, designed and sewed the LaBrae Cross Country team a banner.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Edith will be laid to rest next to her husband William, at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.