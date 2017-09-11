Frances Woodley Sharlock Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Frances Woodley Sharlock will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 15 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McDonald.

Frances was born March 20, 1941 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ralph and Pauline (Galentine) Rafferty.

Frances was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McDonald.

For 30 years she operated Frans Beautytress in McDonald until her retirement in 2002.

She loved to fish and enjoyed knitting.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, John whom she married December 3, 1994; children, Pauline (Kevin) Tominey, Ralph (Patricia) Woodley both of McDonald, Frederick (Joan) Woodley of Austintown and Patrick (Ralph Tominey) of Niles; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Katherine Deyarmin in Pennsylvania and Karen Woodley Puleo Woods of McDonald.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick Woodley whom she married July 28, 1957 who died February 10, 1993 and sisters, Doris Deyarmin and Rhonda Woodley.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening, September 14 at the Lane Funeral Home Niles Chapel.

