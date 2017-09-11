Gerald M. “Gerry” Chizmar Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church celebrated by Fr. John Jerek for Gerald M. “Gerry” Chizmar, 60, who passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017 after a courageous four year battle with cancer.

Gerry’s family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, September 13, 2017, at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market St., Boardman, Ohio and also from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, September 14 at St. Matthias Church prior to the funeral Mass.

Gerry was born August 15, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of John and Stella Slanina Chizmar.

Gerry was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He began working at the family store, Chizmar’s Toy Center, at a young age. Gerry worked for the United States Postal Service delivering mail in Youngstown, Poland and Salem until his retirement.

Gerry was an avid bowler, having bowled three perfect games. He was a huge Cleveland Cavaliers basketball fan, Boy Scout, bicyclist and loved to dabble in the stock market. Gerry was an incredibly proud dad and loved to vacation with his kids.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his three beautiful children, Madison, Nathan and Alexis Chizmar; his five siblings, Marianne (Stephen) Frederick-Grindel, John (Karen) Chizmar, Sue (Phil) Blanco, Matthew (Suzanne) Chizmar and Rosanne (Charles) Pritchard; his nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Adam, Kimberly, Angela, Sarah, Melissa and Andrew. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family has entrusted the care of Gerry to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Gerry’s family would encourage donations to the charity of donor’s choice in his memory. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Kay at MVI Hospice and also thank the staff at Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care of Gerry during his time of need.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

