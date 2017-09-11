Girard crime activity: Police investigate suspected child abuse

Monday, September 4

9:05 pm.. – 300 block of Hazel Ave., Jenny Dove arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Tuesday, September 5

12:02 a.m. – 400 block of E. Kline St., a man was taken to the hospital after a suspected opiate overdose. Police said no drug items were found in the area.

5:58 p.m. – 300 block of Ohio Ave., a man was taken to the hospital after his children were unable to wake him up. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene, but the man was not responding to their questions and seemed intoxicated, according to a police report. Police were not sure exactly what the man had taken but believed he drank at least one- to three-fifths of vodka over 24 hours, the report states. Police reported finding drug paraphernalia and an Airsoft gun that had been painted over. Charges are pending.

6:11 p.m. – 400 block of North Ave., Jesse McQueen arrested and charged with domestic violence after a woman accused him of slapping her and threatening to kill her after an argument.

Wednesday, September 6

8:57 a.m. – 600 block of Trumbull Lot, police were called to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman for suspected child abuse. A hospital social worker told police that a 13-month-old child was brought in with injuries consistent with abuse, and those injuries were so severe that the patient was taken to Akron for further treatment. Police said several suspects had access to the child.

11:01 a.m. – 700 block of E. Prospect Ave., a Prospect Elementary School student was suspended and recommended for expulsion after his teachers reported that he was “out of control.” According to a police report, the student was threatening teachers and throwing desks, even after teachers tried to calm him down.

1:58 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., a woman reported that she is having ongoing problems with her ex-boyfriend who she said entered her apartment and took several items, including food, cigarettes, clothes, makeup and dishes. She told police that he also uses her food stamp card and car while she’s sleeping.

Thursday, September 7

11:45 a.m. – 300 block of Hazel St., a man reported that his ex-wife is continuously harassing him, sending him threatening text messages and showing up at his work.

