Campbell’s Library Express gives digital book option for students

The temporary location is inside the field house at the Campbell Memorial High School

Library Express opened in Campbell Memorial High School


CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Library Express in Campbell opened on Monday in its temporary location.

People can go to the Campbell Library Express’ temporary location inside the field house at the Campbell Memorial High School.

A new library is being built because the old one on Sanderson Avenue needed repairs, including the roof.

Since the library is at the high school, school officials are planning on offering students more options for their classwork.

Christine Fox, special programs coordinator at the school, said the library gives them different ways to get books into their student’s hands, including digital copies for a Chromebook.

