Man attacked in Youngstown, jaw broken

Police met with the victim at the hospital where hospital staff said he had suffered a broken jaw

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man told them he was attacked walking to his father’s house on the east side.

According to a police report, a 26-year-old man said he was at the Plazaview apartments drinking with his brother Sunday afternoon when he decided to walk to his father’s house.

The victim said he was intoxicated and doesn’t remember exactly what street he was on when he was attacked.

Police met with the victim at the hospital where hospital staff said he had suffered a broken jaw. Police said the victim’s head and face was visibly swollen.

